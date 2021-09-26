Walk to fight Alzheimer’s brings bountiful hope to caretakers

POINT PLEASANT — On a gorgeous fall morning, the annual Walk to Fight Alzheimer’s sponsored by Alzheimer’s New Jersey began at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25, on the corner of Arnold Ave. and Baltimore Ave. and continued down Ocean Ave. to Jenkinson’s boardwalk.

The proceeds from the two-and-a-half mile walk are to be given back to New Jersey caretakers and their families through the services of Alzheimer’s New Jersey, according to President and CEO Ken Zaentz.

“The walk illustrates that you don’t have to face this alone,” he said. “As difficult and as challenging and heartbreaking as it is for families, you’re not in this alone.”

A kickoff ceremony before the walk began to raise awareness included live music and speeches from team leaders and organization members. After participants registered to take part in the walk, they were handed plastic butterflies. Before the walk began, participants were asked to raise their butterflies in a display meant to symbolize unity, hope and faith for those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

“We were looking to add some mission and poignancy to the event, and one our staff members did some research and said butterflies represent hope, rising to the challenge, it represents profound change, and all of those things speak to well to what caregivers go through,” Mr. Kaentz said.

