Brielle kids race in annual Coaster Derby

BRIELLE — Families gathered on Schoolhouse Road Saturday to watch children grades two through eight participate in the annual Brielle Coaster Derby sponsored by the Brielle Fire Co. No. 1 and the borough Recreation Department.

Kids raced two-by-two down a quarter mile stretch in a coaster car with their times being logged in each lane. The drivers of the top six times qualified to compete for prizes including Airpods, speakers, skateboards and a bike.

Third grader, Jack Shortledge, took first place, fifth grader, Grayson Frith, took second place sixth grader, Ryan Sharpe, took third place, seventh grader, Lexi Drent, took fourth place, fourth grader, Harper Morris, took fifth place and fourth grader, Dylan Siberstein, took sixth place.

“I want to thank everybody for making this a great day,” said Steve Speicher, organizer of the event.

