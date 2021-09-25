POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Paul Kanitra said Saturday that he has not filed a police complaint against Councilman Bob Santanello after the two had to be physically separated by an officer during a fracas that erupted during the Sept. 21 borough council meeting.

The confrontation began as a loud argument over borough finances and ended, the mayor said, with Mr. Santanello shoving him.

“He came charging out and bumped and shoved me,” Mayor Kanitra said.

The mayor said he has up to a year to decide whether to file any charges against Mr. Santanello. “I told the council that if he apologized, I’d put it to bed.”

For his part, however, Councilman Santanello said, “I certainly don’t feel like I have anything to apologize for,” adding that the mayor had “stepped up and was over-towering me. I may have chest bumped him or something.”

The council had been discussing an emergency appropriation for water/sewer, legal and engineering services when Mr. Santanello objected, saying it was an overspending of taxpayer monies.

Mayor Kanitra asked Borough Administrator Christine Riehl for a clarification regarding the appropriation. But before she could finish replying, the two men began shouting and pointing fingers at each other, as Councilman Andy Cortes sat between them.

When the two up stood up and got into each other’s faces, a police officer sitting in the audience jumped up, ran over and separated the them, and two other officers also rushed into the meeting room.

Referring to the incident, Mayor Kanitra said, “Santanello was offering conspiracy theories about borough finances and we debunked them,” proving that municipal finances are healthy and robust.

“When I asked for a clarification is when he lost it …. I stood up with my hands at my sides and never moved from my place. He came charging out and bumped and shoved me,” the mayor said.

Councilman Santanello said that borough has “been way overspending and I have been objecting vociferously … and apparently the mayor doesn’t like that I keep bringing it up. He gets very irate … He started screaming and pointing and yelling and hollering. He stepped up and was over-towering me. I may have chest bumped him or something.

“I don’t want to be bullied or intimidated. I have a right to express myself without being screamed at,” Mr. Santanello said.

A link to the YouTube video live-streamed meeting is posted on the borough website. The ruckus appears about one hour and 27 minutes into the video.

