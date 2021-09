Wall hosts Toms River North in home opener

The Wall High School football team will debut its new grass field on Friday when the Crimson Knights host Toms River North at 7 p.m.

Wall is coming off a bye week after opening the season with a loss to Rumson-Fair Haven at Rutgers University and a loss to Red Bank Catholic at Count Basie Field two weeks ago.

The Mariners are also 0-2 this season with losses to future Wall opponents, Colts Neck and Donovan Catholic.

Manasquan hosts Red Bank Catholic

Manasquan will host Red Bank Catholic at Vic Kubu Warrior Field 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Warriors head into the game with a record of 2-1, coming off a 38-7 win over Ocean Township.

Red Bank Catholic is ranked second in the Shore Conference and are 3-0 this season. The Caseys are coming off a 49-7 win over Raritan.