Motorist rescued after driving into Sylvan Lake

BRADLEY BEACH — A motorist was rescued from Sylvan Lake Thursday night after becoming disoriented during a downpour and driving into the water, police said.

According to Det. Lt. Terry Browning of the Bradley Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m., near the 400 block of Bradley Boulevard.

“Ptl. Anthony Badalamenti immediately entered the lake to extract the driver,” Lt. Browning said. “The Bradley Beach Office of Emergency Management was activated and resources from the Police, Fire and First Aid Departments as well as a local towing company were all utilized to remove the vehicle from the lake.”

The driver, whose name was not released, “was transported to the hospital by the Bradley Beach First Aid Department and was admitted for observation,” Lt. Browning said.

