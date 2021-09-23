BELMAR — The New Jersey Department of Transportation [NJDOT] said on Wednesday that the bridge, which connects Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea, is stuck in a partially-opened position. It has been closed to traffic since approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

NJDOT engineers are in the process of evaluating the situation, the department said in a statement.

NJDOT’s structural evaluation and drawbridge engineering teams are completing their assessment of the damage and designing a repair, according to press manager Steve Schapiro. The bridge is expected to be moved to the full-open position this afternoon to allow marine traffic to pass safely. Route 71 will remain closed. The goal is to complete the minor steel repairs and reopen one lane in each direction on Route 71 by tomorrow afternoon.

Traffic north and south bound on the bridge has been detoured. Those traveling north from Belmar to Avon will be detoured onto Eighth Avenue and then onto Route 35 over the river.

Those traveling southbound from Avon to Belmar will be directed onto Sylvania Avenue, and detoured to take the right ramp onto Route 35 south. Once over the bridge, motorists can turn onto Eighth Avenue to make their way back onto Route 71.

