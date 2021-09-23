Residents complain of rat problem they say stems from neighbor’s property

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Several residents attended Monday’s borough council meeting to complain about a rat problem they say stems from a neighbor’s unkempt property on Jersey Avenue. In response, the borough attorney said the borough is taking steps to deal with the problem.

Denis Walsh, 901 Jersey Ave., told the council, “Unfortunately, we have an issue down at the south end of town. We got rats, quite a few of them. Part of my normal day includes checking my rat traps, which is something – I’ve lived in Spring Lake Heights my whole life – that I never thought I’d have to deal with. Apparently in our neighborhood it’s been going on for quite a while. It’s only been impacting me the last couple of weeks.”

Dennis Collins, borough attorney, said the borough is taking steps to address the condition of the property, but that it’s a long, difficult process involving a variety of agencies and legalities.

“We have solicited the help of various government agencies. Our police department has responded to various welfare checks. Presently, an adult protective services agency is reviewing the matter.

Mr. Collins said the borough may utilize a borough ordinance, housing code standard 10-2.4, designed to make sure houses are safe for human habitation.

