HVAC upgrade eyed for Boro elementary school classrooms

POINT PLEASANT — Superintendent Adam Angelozzi provided the Point Pleasant School District Board of Education, at its Sept. 20 meeting, with an update on the district’s progress to improve its heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems.

In December 2020, Concord Engineering completed an HVAC report for the district that provided a systems overview and proposed upgrades for all buildings within the district, according to Mr. Angelozzi.

In July 2021, Mr. Angelozzi and Business Administrator Steven Corso met with the district architect and engineer, as well as environmental consultants from Environmental Design Inc., to discuss implementing the improvement project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By utilizing federal ESSER funds and the district’s capital reserve funds, the district’s goal is to install commercial air-conditioning in classrooms at Nellie Bennett Elementary School and Ocean Road Elementary School,” Mr. Angelozzi said during the meeting.

“The district is currently working with architects, engineers, and consultants to retrofit classroom unit ventilators at both elementary schools. We have identified a small block of classrooms at Nellie [F.] Bennett Elementary School that will be utilized as a test run for the retrofitted unit ventilators. The district is working with engineers to get the test run operational as soon as possible.”

During the meeting, the district also recognized the installation of the new “Be You” mural at Ocean Road Elementary earlier this year with a special video presentation that highlighted the process of its creation from beginning to end.

“Last school year Ocean Road Elementary School was awarded a grant … that allowed a resident artist to collaborate with art teacher Kerri Savage on a new outdoor mural. As part of the grant’s requirement, Kerri has created a video to present to the board of education,” Mr. Angelozzi said.