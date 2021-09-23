Beach, Boro return home, Brick crosstown rivals clash

Friday, Sept. 24

Point Beach [1-2] vs Keansburg [1-2]

The Garnet Gulls return home to host one of their long-time rivals, Keansburg, with a 7 p.m. kickoff time.

Keansburg claimed both meetings in 2020, the first ending in a 40-21 Titans win, while Beach came closer in the second, 20-14.

The last Beach victories over Keansburg were both in 2019, the Gulls walking away with 13-0 and 17-15 wins. In 2018, the Titans shut out the Gulls 32-0.

Point Boro [3-0] vs Manchester [1-2]

The Panthers look to go 4-0 as they host Manchester in their first home game since Week 1. The game is set to start at 7 p.m.

Boro has won the last five matchups between the two teams, the most recent coming in 2019 with a 41-20 victory. The Panthers also won in 2017 [41-12], 2016 [28-27], 2015 [26-6] and 2014 [34-0].

Saturday, Sept. 25

Brick Township [2-1] at Brick Memorial [1-1]

Brick Memorial will host Brick Township for the 2021 version of the crosstown rivalry at 12 p.m.

The Mustangs stole the 14-13 win in 2020, the first victory for the program in seven years.

Prior to the Memorial win, the Dragons held the advantage in 2019 [21-14], 2018 [30-7], 2017 [27-7], 2016 [28-14], 2015 [36-6], 2014 [42-0], and 2013 [21-14].

