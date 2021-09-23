Agreement reached on new ownership for former ShowRoom Cinema

BRADELEY BEACH — An agreement has been reached for the long-planned sale of the former ShowRoom Cinema to an investment group, according to Mayor Larry Fox.

The mayor said he believes the theater, to be renamed The Bradley, will be able to reopen by Memorial Day 2022, following renovations.

“The plan is to convert from one theater to three, plus have a stage with live entertainment and also have a bar,” the mayor said. “It’s going to be very transformational.”

The investor group has also purchased a liquor license from Giamano’s Ristorante, which was previously located on Main Street. The building has since been demolished.

A meeting at the theater, with investors and interested parties, is scheduled for Nov. 11, prior to the start of renovation work, Mayor Fox said.

“I’m really looking forward to working with them and making sure their success is our success. That will be a success for restaurants in town, and construction workers in town will get business because they are going to do the renovation,” Mayor Fox told The Coast Star.

“There is such a positive trickle-down even from the planning phase of this — it can be nothing but a win for Bradley Beach. Having an entertainment center like that on Main Street is nothing but an upsize. We need to help them be successful, and however we can do that in the context of municipal government, we should be doing it.”

The ShowRoom Cinema closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic and was unable to reopen. Cinema Lab, at the beginning of this year, announced a fundraising campaign to purchase the theater. They had raised more than $65,000 on the fundraising website Kickstarter.com from more than 300 donors.

