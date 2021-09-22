Elizabeth Glosser, 80, of Avon by the Sea, NJ, passed away April 6, 2020 in Bonita Springs, Fl. She was one of the first Covid 19 victims in SW Florida.

Born and raised in Plymouth PA., Liz relocated to NJ upon graduation from Misericordia College in 1961 and took a job teaching French and Math at Neptune HS. After three years she was selected as an NDEA Academic Year Fellow at Rutgers University and earned an MEd in Personnel and Guidance. She then moved to New Milford and spent several years as a guidance counselor at Westwood Jr. HS.

Liz’s career path took a turn when she was offered the opportunity to join Xerox Education Publications as an educational consultant. During her years there she earned an MBA in Management at Fairleigh Dickinson University and grew to a management role as Eastern Regional Manager of the division. In addition, she was an Assistant Business Professor in the weekend college at Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY

In 1981 Liz tired of constant travel and began work as a personnel consultant. Shortly thereafter, with the owners of the firm where she worked, Liz started The Executive Exchange Corp., an executive search firm, in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. Several years later she bought out her partners and opened a second office in Manasquan which she maintained until 2019. This final career move enabled Liz to settle full time in Avon by the Sea and for the last 10 years “snowbird” in Bonita Springs, Fl.

Liz was generous with her time and talents. In New Milford she formed a group called “Friends of RSVP”, a group of people under 65 raising funds to support the projects of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. She organized a variety of fundraisers including theater parties, tennis/pool parties, and the publication of a cookbook. When she moved to Avon, Liz became active in St. Elizabeth’s RC Church. She served on the Parish Council and the Finance Committee. She joined the St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Daughters of the Americas, serving as Regent and chairing many fundraisers and celebrations. At her 50th Reunion from what is now Misericordia University Liz endowed a scholarship for a “Dayhop” student with financial need.

Liz was predeceased by her parents, Elizabeth [1944] and Charles [1951], her brother Charles, and her niece Jodie. She is survived by her adopted sister and brother Lynn Smith and Donald Radcliffe [Kathie], sister-in-law Joanne, nieces Valerie Glosser and Julie Burd [Richard], nephews Charles and Michael, six great-nieces and nephews, and her cousin Marie Gush Thomas [Wayne].

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, September 25 at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta parish, Lincoln Ave, Avon by the Sea, NJ. Visitation will be at 9 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to Liz’s scholarship: Misericordia University, 301 Lake St., Dallas, Pa 18503 ATT: Development Office. Indicate “Glosser ’61 Scholarship” in memo.