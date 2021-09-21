Thomas Garry Smith, 69, of Brielle passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

In 1971, Tom was awarded a full R.O.T.C. scholarship to Parks College of Aeronautical Technology at St. Louis University from where he ultimately graduated with a BS in aeronautics. From 1976-1982, Tom was a Staff Sgt. and crew chief in the New Jersey Air National Guard 170th Air Refueling Group based out of McGuire Air Force Base in Burlington County, NJ. From 1981-1984, Tom was a defense contract management engineer at DCASMA in Springfield, NJ. From 1984-1996, Tom worked as an electrical engineer for CECOM at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown, NJ. In 1995, Tom opened Jersey Shore Hobby Center in Spring Lake. Tommy was an avid hobbyist with an eye towards preserving history for future generations.

Tom was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Delores Smith. Tom is survived by his loving son, Brian, and his wife, Melissa, his sister, Kathleen and her husband, Jim of Spring Lake Heights, his brother Michael and his wife, Linda of Brielle, his brother Paul and his wife, Debbie of West Long Branch, his sister Patricia and her husband, Chris of Brick, his

sister Susanne and her husband Tom of Brick, his brother Chris and his wife, Kim of Spring Lake Heights, his brother Denis and his wife, Margaret-Mary of Wall and his sister Faith of Spring Lake Heights. Uncle Tom is also survived by so many nieces and nephews, they are too numerous to list here. With that said, Uncle Tom loved his nieces and nephews so much that he could name each and every one whenever he saw them. Though we will greatly miss Tom’s whit, charm, intelligence, love and strong embrace, he will forever remain in our hearts and minds. Tom loved life and loved his son, Brian, so very much!

There will be a public memorial on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. at Reilly/Bonner Funeral Home Belmar, NJ. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank. For more information or to leave a testimonial, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com