BELMAR- A swimmer rescued off the coast of Belmar on Sunday was discharged from hospital that same day, according to police.

On Sunday at 1:59 p.m. police were called to 16th Avenue beach after a report of a swimmer in distress about 100 feet from the shore. The swimmer was later identified by police Carmen Cronel, 49. Belmar Water Rescue, along with two swimmers, were able to pull Ms. Cronel back onto shore.

“With the immediate response and outstanding skills of the Belmar Water Rescue Team and Belmar Lifeguards, all calls this past Sunday resulted in a positive outcome,” Tina Scott, chief of the Belmar Police Department, said on Tuesday.

Ms. Cronel was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, in Neptune, for treatment. The two swimmers who assisted in the rescue refused medical treatment at the scene.

