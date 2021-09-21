Mustangs clinch first rivalry meeting in five years

BRICK — Brick Memorial girls soccer snapped a five-year losing streak to crosstown rivals Brick Township with a 4-1 home victory on Tuesday night.

Chloe Gellici gave the Mustangs momentum with 11 seconds left in the first half for the 1-0 lead at the break, the goal jump starting a three-score second half.

Memorial broke free later in the game with a goal from Lexi Caruso and a Gellici-drawn foul on Brick Township’s goalkeeper Trinitie Maloney, the keeper receiving a yellow card for the play.

Senior Izzy Hernandez scored the penalty kick on Brick’s back-up keeper Skylar Maloney for the 3-0 advantage midway through the second.

The Dragons’ Abby Achille helped her team avoid the shutout tucking the ball away in front of a crowded net, but the Mustangs Gabby Hernandez had the last score of the night off a corner.

Memorial’s Makenzine Fanning and Izzy Hernandez assisted the Gellici and Caruso goals, while Abby Fuchs and Hayley Tighe split time in the net. Fuchs finished with four saves and Tighe, two.

Rian Stainton assisted Brick’s lone goal and Trinitie Maloney recorded eight stops in the loss.

Memorial’s last rivalry win came in a 6-2 slashing of the Dragons in 2016, while the two teams tied 1-1 in 2017.

The Mustangs remain undefeated in the hot 2021 start, 4-0, while the Dragons start the first six games 1-5.

Girls Soccer Final: Brick Memorial 4 Brick Township 1 @stangBC @BMSTANGSports @BMGirlsSoccer



Goals:



BM: Gellici, L. Caruso, A. Hernandez, (PK), G. Hernandez



BT: Achille



The 4-1 win marks the first Memorial rivalry victory since 2016. The two teams tied in 2017. pic.twitter.com/7Ike0rS3R0 — Larissa Forese (@larissaforese) September 22, 2021

