Edward R Caprio, Sr., 87 of Lakewood, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was born in Newark on Friday, July 13, 1934 and lived in Cedar Grove before moving to Lakewood.

Mr. Caprio served in the military as a tank commander for the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After returning, he worked as a Probation Officer in Essex County until retiring in 1998. He enjoyed fishing, puttering around the house, fixing things, and spending time with his family telling many stories.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Corinne [née Bilotti]; his son, Ed Caprio, Jr. and wife, Cheri; his daughter, Lisa Rush and husband, Pete; his six grandchildren, Amanda, Nicole, Kristina, Peter, Erica, and Sean; his brother, Arthur Caprio; and several nieces and nephews.

Services and entombment at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, will be held privately. For online condolences to the family please visit http://www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com