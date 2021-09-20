Man drowns in rip current at Brick Beach

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 54 year old man perished from the effects of being caught in a rip current in the rough water of Brick Beach I on Sept. 18, despite efforts by two surfers to keep his head above water, according to police.

After Labor Day, lifeguards no longer occupy beaches across the Jersey Shore, however, two surfers with lifesaving and lifeguard experience were there that day, and saved two lives, according to Brick Recreation Director, Dan Santaniello.

“They saved two people from drowning, and they went out to save the third, that’s when they saw the man floating,” he said.

The ex-lifeguards could not return the man to the beach, so in response, Brick police, firefighters and the Coast Guard were called in to take the man to shore. The man was taken to a Coast Guard Station in Point Pleasant where EMS then transported him to Hackensack Meridian Ocean County Medical Center. Upon arrival he was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m. according to a press release from Sgt. Jim Kelly.

