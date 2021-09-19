Happy crowds welcome Festival of the Sea back to Point Beach

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Festival of the Sea returned to downtown Point Pleasant Beach for its 43rd annual iteration on Saturday, drawing throngs of happy visitors who enjoyed local food, a beer-and-wine garden, music, crafts and family-friendly activities.

After skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular end-of-summer festival managed a strong comeback, with more than 200 vendors and some 20 restaurants participating. Their tables and tents stretched along Arnold and Bay avenues.

In addition to the festival’s signature offering — freshly prepared seafood of every variety — visitors were also able to sample the merchandise offered by crafters, artists and other vendors, as well as live entertainment.

Representatives of the Point Pleasant Beach Rotary Club and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary were also on hand to inform visitors about their respective community activities.

