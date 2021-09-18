Rock for Awareness Festival returns Oct. 2

POINT PLEASANT — The fourth annual Rock for Awareness Festival hosted by the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation will offer a day of family fun, with a goal of raising awareness about the devastating effects of addiction and empowering local youth to lead drug-free lives.

The free, daylong festival, canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Community Park, and will feature live music, food trucks, craft and other vendors, along with many health and wellness agencies providing information.

“We’re really excited about having the event again. We have over 50 vendors that are all excited to come back, and our food trucks too, so it is just great to come back to Point Pleasant and hold our event so we are really excited,” organizer Tom Hudanish told The Ocean Star.

“We are very thrilled that we are able to do this again. We have The Nerds returning which we are very thrilled about. They always put on a great show,” added organizer Kerry Ward Hudanish.

“We have The Surge returning as well and we truly enjoy their music. We are going to have The Red House Guitar Studio band open up for us. They are just great and they have so much talent and they bring a lot of energy. We have Jersey Mike’s as always sponsoring us, along with Briggs Transportation. This year we also have Blazing Visuals so we are very excited to be able to do this again. It is very important.”

The event will feature food and vendors on site, and nonprofit booths.

The event also honors the life and legacy of Point Pleasant Borough High School graduate Nicholas Hudanish, a gifted musician and singer who died in 2016 as the result of heroin addiction.

In memory of their son and in an effort to prevent addiction from claiming the lives of more young people, Mr. Hudanish and Ms. Hudanish, his former wife, established the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation, whose mission is to raise awareness and improve the understanding of the epidemic of addiction; to strive to develop substance abuse prevention and behavioral health co-educational programs and outreaches and to seek to empower teens to lead drug-free lives.

“The most important thing about coming back this year is addressing the problems that the foundation was formed for. COVID unfortunately has taken a lot of lives via the virus, however what is lost sometimes is during that lockdown period, during that time when children were remote learning, we had increases in suicides, in drug use, in overdoses and in behavioral health issues such as depression and anxiety,” Mr. Hudanish said.

“That year really was detrimental to the well-being and the health of the children we are trying to help so that is why it is even more important we are back and that is why we are excited because things aren’t getting better. They actually have unfortunately gotten a little worse.”

