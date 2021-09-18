Point Beach commemorates Sept. 11, 2001 anniversary

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Borough officials, local first responders and community members of all ages gathered at the bandshell at the corner of Baltimore and Arnold avenues Saturday for the Never Forget Memorial Ceremony to remember and honor all those lost during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

“The 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 was a very important event that needed to be honored properly by Point Pleasant Beach,” Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star.

“There was a very nice turnout. You always hope that there are more people to hear the stories that were told though. There’s never enough that you can hear so it’s not forgotten.”

During the ceremony, there were moments of silence, and bells tolled recognizing when American Airlines Flight 11 was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan at 8:46 a.m and when the World Trade Center’s South Tower was hit by United Airlines Flight 175 at 9:03 a.m.

The ceremony also recognized Fred Morrone and Patrick Driscoll, two people with roots in the local community who gave their lives on that day. Mr. Marrone’s son, Greg Morrone, joined the ceremony to tell his father’s powerful story.

On the day of the terrorist attacks, Fred Morrone, superintendent of police and director of public safety for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, was not in his World Trade Center office but in an office in Jersey City. After the first plane hit however, “he got into a car and drove to the Twin Towers,” a statement on the Port Authority Police website reads.

“Port Authority employees evacuating their offices on the sixty-sixth and sixty-seventh floors [of the North Tower] said they passed Morrone as he was heading up, offering encouragement and help to everyone he encountered.”

Mr. Driscoll had just moved to Point Pleasant Beach, according to Mayor Kanitra. According to a profile of him on the National Park Service website, on Sept. 11, he and a long-time friend were traveling to hike in Yosemite National Park that day aboard United Flight 93, which was hijacked and eventually crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

As part of the ceremony, Point Pleasant Beach officials dedicated a new memorial near Little Silver Lake paying homage to the fallen first responders and all those who lost their lives two decades ago.

