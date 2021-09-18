Drowning death reported in rough waters off of Brick Beach I

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old man in distress was pulled from rough surf Saturday afternoon at Brick Beach I, but later succumbed to the effects of the incident, Brick Township Police confirmed.

Police said they originally received a call about a swimmer in distress in the ocean off of Brick Beach I after two surfers noticed him and tried to rescue him. The two surfers were able to get his head out of the water, but could not get him to the shore.

The Coast Guard was called to pull the victim out of the water. He was then transported to Hackensack Meridian Hospital in Brick, where he was pronounced dead just after 2:30 p.m. police said.

Brick Township Public Information Officer, Sgt. James Kelly said, “Point Pleasant Beach EMS met the Coast Guard at the station. CPR and and life saving measures were attempted as the victim was transported to Hackensack Meridian Hospital.”

In addition to Brick Township police, the Brenton Woods, Pioneer Hose and Laurelton Fire companies also responded to the call.

