Fallen Heroes 5K returns in support of 9/11 first responders

LAKE COMO— On the morning of Sept. 18, The annual NJ FMBA Fallen Heroes 5k returned Saturday, after skipping 2020 due to COVID-19. The 19th edition of the fundraising event drew an estimated 500 participants to the Bar Anticipation starting line, according to race director Joe Perrotto.

The race, which is run in support of Tunnel to Towers and other 9/11 aid organizations for first responders and their families, started at 9 a.m. following the playing of the national anthem and comments by Mr. Perrotto and Gov. Phil Murphy.

Gov. Murphy, accompanied by his wife Tammy, said, “Our firefighters, like all first responders, deserve our unending respect and if that weren’t enough this memorializes those who were lost on 9/11 and those who have died since, who were first responders there.”

The winner, Aaron Leskow of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, finished with a time of 16:51:1. The race was then followed by a barbecue at Bar Anticipation and a children’s race.

