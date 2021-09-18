Council concerned about drones flying over private property

BAY HEAD — During Monday’s governing body meeting, Councilman Doug Lyons raised concerns about the recreational flying of drones in the borough.

Mr. Lyons stated, “It was Friday of Labor Day weekend and I was outside late in the afternoon and a drone flew by over my house and hovered there.” He said when he went inside to capture a picture of the drone it was gone. Mr. Lyons then walked around the neighborhood in efforts to see if there was anybody nearby flying a drone, but there was nobody in sight.

When speaking with a neighbor Mr. Lyons recalled that the drone was flying over his house as well. “I am going to say it was about 50 feet in the air,” Mr. Lyons said.

“I would like the legal committee to look into the ability to pass some kind of ordinance around the use of recreational drones in the borough,” said Mr. Lyons to the council and public.

During the meeting, Bay Head Chief of Police William Hoffman recalled that someone had called the police department on Monday about a drone flying above their home on Bridge Avenue.

