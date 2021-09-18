20th anniversary 9/11 remembrance service held

BRICK TOWNSHIP — On Saturday evening, residents and government officials in the township gathered at Windward Beach to honor all first responders and remember those lost on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The community surrounded the Windward Beach Angel in Anguish 9/11 memorial sculpture created by artist Brian Hanlon to reflect and commemorate the lives lost in the tragedy.

Brick Township began holding its 9/11 observances in 2002. “We have had it every year since, consistently, and we had it even last year during COVID-19. We’ve kept the tradition alive,” Mayor John G. Ducey told The Ocean Star.

“I feel like it’s a very big crowd, so that’s encouraging to see because it has been 20 years. So even though everybody says never forget, you think that maybe possibly some people would forget, but apparently not here in Brick Township,” said the mayor.

