Manasquan football team heads to Ocean Township

The Manasquan football team will be on the road Friday to take on Ocean Township at 7 p.m.

The Warriors are 1-1 this season coming off a 45-13 win over Red Bank Regional on Saturday.

The Spartans are 0-2, but have lost two close games to Matawan, 28-27 to open the season and last week 24-20 at Raritan.

The Warriors last played Ocean Township during the 2018 season and earned a 21-7 victory.

Wall has bye

The Crimson Knights have a week off after two tough games against top ranked opponents in Rumson-Fair Haven and Red Bank Catholic.

Wall will play its home opener on Sept. 24 against Toms River North.