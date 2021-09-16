BELMAR — Across the beachfront in Monmouth County, residents took to the boardwalks to light up the night sky on Saturday in memory of those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11 attacks 20 years ago.

Across the county’s oceanfront, mourners gathered to shine their flashlights, cellphone lights or glow sticks into the air at 8:46 p.m., 12 hours after the time 20 years ago that the first plane struck the World Trade Center. While the Light Up the Shore event lasted only three minutes, it was a show of unity, according to Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, who took part in the memorial on the Belmar boardwalk.

“It’s three minutes of us just showing unity, and we are the only county that is doing this,” the commissioner director said. There were 146 county residents who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, and the reverberations from that day continue to be felt, he added.

“One is too many, but 146 is a tragedy and multiply that by all their families and friends who were impacted. This is the least we could do to show our support.”

On the Belmar boardwalk, hundreds gathered at the Taylor Pavilion, near the intersection of Ocean and Fifth avenues, to remember those who died and the effect it has had.

Bagpipers played patriotic songs before the time came, and a ladder truck from the Volunteer Hook and Ladder Company hoisted an American flag high over the participants.

“People want to be involved, they want patriotism and to see everyone come out like this, it’s great,” Mayor Mark Walsifer said.

The idea for Light Up the Shore, as the county commissioners dubbed the event, came from Frank Mezle, a former summer resident in Belmar.

“They did a tremendous thing,” Mr. Mezle, of Morris County, said about the county and municipalities who participated. “I just asked a question, and look at the wonderful results from the question.”

