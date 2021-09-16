Development fund eyes Manasquan school infrastructure upgrades

MANASQUAN — The newly formed Manasquan Schools Development Fund is currently raising money to improve the district’s facilities and programs.

Superintendent of Schools Frank Kasyan said the purpose of the fund is “to facilitate the raising of monies for the infrastructure that we have here and the different projects that we have in mind.”

The establishment of the development fund was approved by the board of education in July. Tara Hudson serves as the coordinator for the development fund with Stephanie Winter, Ryan Basaman and Teresa Reichey serving as assistant coordinators.

“The Manasquan School Development Fund recognizes that the school district and the communities it serves benefit mutually from a strong and productive relationship,” the development fund’s mission statement reads.

“It is the mission of the fund to raise money for reinvestment in the school infrastructure through events that bring the community and district together to celebrate one another.”

