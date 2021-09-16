Brick Kite Fest takes flight to delight people of all ages

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Brick Beach III was filled with an assortment of colorful kites for children and adults alike to admire. The assortment of kites that filled the beach front were made and flown by professional kite fliers for all to enjoy.

Brick Township recreation department has been holding a kite fest at the beach annually for 20 years. Previously, the event solely consisted of making kites, but this year it was a kite festival which featured Sky Festival Productions, a professional kite flying company.

Madeline Innarone told The Ocean Star, “Most of the planning took about a year. I had to search for a production company that would take our kite fest to another level. We’re hoping to do it again next year, the weather was great.”

In addition to the kite display there were games and activities for kids taking place on the beach as part of the festival. Following the event, kids could fly their own kites on the beach.

