Boro pushes for 3-0 start, Memorial returns from bye week

Friday, Sept. 17

Point Boro [2-0] at Asbury Park [1-1]

Boro plays in its second-straight road game at Asbury Park with a 7 p.m. kickoff time. In the last two meetings between the teams, the Bishops claimed both, a 21-7 win in 2013 and a 24-14 victory in 2012.

Brick [1-1] vs Howell [0-1]

The Dragons host Howell in the home opener on Friday night at 7 p.m. Brick looks to bounce back from a Lacey loss, while Howell will fight for its first win.

Both teams played in 2019, the Dragons coming out on top 28-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow @larissaforese on Twitter for live updates.

Brick Memorial [1-0] at Toms River South [0-2]

Memorial returns from a Week 2 bye with a road game at Toms River South at 7 p.m. The old A South rivals met last season with the Mustangs coming out on top 21-7.

Prior to 2020, Memorial claimed three of the last four matchups, a 35-0 shutout in 2017, a 31-7 win in 2015 and a 15-6 victory in 2014, while South took the 2016 meeting with a 13-10 win.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Point Beach [1-1] at Keyport [2-0]

The Garnet Gulls head to Keyport on Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. and look to hand the Red Raiders their first loss of the season. Carrying momentum from last week’s win over Lakewood, Point Beach is eager to take its second-straight game of 2021.

Beach has won three of the last five meetings, the most recent being a series sweep in 2019, both meetings ending 10-7. Beach also won the 2017 contest, 31-24. However, the last Keyport victories over Beach were shutouts, a 21-0 win in 2020 and a 14-0 victory in 2018.