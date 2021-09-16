BELMAR — For 19 years, they ran in silence on the Belmar and Spring Lake boardwalk in a moving vigil to those lost in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

On the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack in the nation’s history, which killed nearly 3,000, including 146 Monmouth County residents, hundreds took to the beachfront to once again run in quiet contemplation.

“This is by far the most emotional, and even looking out at the crowd it seemed more emotional than ever before,” Timothy Mahoney, the run director, who started the event 19 years ago at the first anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. “Twenty years came to a head tonight in our little memorial run.”

Some 400 people joined him on the Belmar boardwalk, stopping at the newly unveiled Spring Lake 9/11 memorial and concluding on the Spring Lake beachfront.

As in previous years, runners were asked to abide by the four Rs: run, remember, reflect and resume.

Throughout the three stops, Mr. Mahoney read out the name of 146 Monmouth County victims in the attack for those in attendance to remember their names. As they run, runners are asked to reflect on those lost and the magnitude of that day.

At the final stop on the Spring Lake beachfront, runners were invited to yell out the names of anyone they knew who passed away in the attack. After the event, runners go off to resume their lives with the knowledge and others have not forgotten what happened 20 years ago.

“I come here to support everybody, I come every year. It’s to show people who have lost loved ones that we will never forget them,” said Catherine Jung, a resident of Wall Township who ran. “I really am just grieving for the families that lost people.”

