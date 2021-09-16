WALL TOWNSHIP — The Wall Township Planning Board Monday continued its hearing on a plan to build more than 160 townhouses along Route 34 and 33.

William Parkhill, the engineer for applicant American Properties at Wall LLC, said that over the past month, professionals for the applicant and township professionals have been working on the design to improve storage, sidewalks, parking spaces per unit and landscaping.

“I think we came up with a great solution that works, doesn’t look out of place … fits in with the character of the neighborhood,” Mr. Parkhill said.

American Properties at Wall has applied to the planning board to construct 162 townhomes in the township across 21 buildings. Thirty-four of the townhouse units would be designated as affordable housing.

The 16-acre property, which sits on block 912, lots 2 and 4.02, is situated near Route 33 to the north and Wyckoff Road to the east. It is located within the township’s affordable-housing AH-2 zone.

In order for the project to move forward, the planning board would need to grant multiple variances. According to a second review of the application, which is dated Sept. 9, six are needed.

Townhouses in the borough are required to have a minimum lot area of .04 acres, and only .03 is proposed; townhouse width is required to be 20 feet, but only 14 feet is proposed; 20 feet of lot frontage is required at a minimum, but 14 is proposed; a minimum dwelling unit width of 20 feet is is required, but 14 feet is proposed; finally, 1,400 square feet is the minimum unit size required by the township, but the applicant is proposing 1,240 feet.

