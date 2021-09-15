PPBHS senior football players give back

POINT PLEASANT — The senior members of the Point Pleasant Borough High School football team have put a twist on a time honored tradition to show their gratitude and thanks to local business owners who have supported them throughout the years.

According to a release from the Black & Gold Football Parents Club, it has been tradition that local businesses adopt an outgoing senior on the team for a $100 fee and that fee covers the cost of their Jersey that they would receive at the end of the season. Once adopted, a poster is displayed at the business showing their support of the player.

This year however, the senior players had a different idea. With many businesses impacted over the last 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic, the seniors decided to give back and are themselves adopting local businesses that have always gone above and beyond in supporting the team.

Feeling it would be unfair to ask the local business to adopt them during this difficult time, each player, as well as the Black & Gold Football Parents Club, chose two local businesses to support. These players will have posters displayed at each location and “all businesses will be announced at every home game to help spread the importance of supporting our local businesses and show how they positively impact our community,” according to the release.

“We met with the boys … sometime in June and they had approached us and said we want to do something different this year,” President Mike Stencel told The Ocean Star.

“This is such a great community with the businesses and the support that they give these kids through everything … and they wanted to do something and … usually we have an adopt a senior and this year they flipped that and they are adopting the businesses.

“We are getting signs made right now and they are going to go to the businesses and hang in the windows and show this business was adopted by a senior football player and have their name and number and we are trying to get a banner to hang up at the games but it is nice to see the kids come up with such a grownup decision.

