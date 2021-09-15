Council seeks to make adjustments to impervious coverage rules

BRICK TOWNSHIP — At the township council meeting on Tuesday, an amendment was heard on first hearing to undo implications of a previous impervious coverage ordinance passed in April after it unintentionally blocked residents of the Greenbriar community from making adjustments to their property.

In order to allow for more area within the township for rainwater to dissipate, originally the township aimed to reduce percentages of impervious coverage by nearly 30 percent in the R-R zone.

After further evaluation, the township is attempting to go forward with amendments to the rule to allow for members in the adult living community the ability to make adjustments to their property without seeking planning board approval, according to Council President Lisa Crate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.