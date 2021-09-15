Concerns continue to be raised over Manetta drives

POINT PLEASANT — Monday’s meeting of the Point Pleasant Borough Council featured a brief presentation by the borough engineer on a preliminary plan regarding actions to alleviate some traffic hazards and safety concerns generated at the uncontrolled intersection of North Manetta and South Manetta drives.

According to officials, the borough had received inquiries about the traffic generated at the uncontrolled intersection of North Manetta and South Manetta drives and earlier this summer the governing body tabled an ordinance to allow further investigation to occur following comments made by several residents. Concerns have included individuals speeding down the road, wrong-way drivers, and even individuals using the area as a cut through to get to Route 35.

“We tried to do as much as we could to try to keep drivers away from turning right and going down [the] wrong-way [on the] street. The street is a one-way street approved by the state so we are going to remove the stop bar, remove the stop sign, that should help to some degree,” John LeCompte, of Remington & Vernick Engineers, Inc., said during the Sept. 13 meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just got approval from the state to take down the stop sign. John finished this [plan] today, we haven’t seen it until this afternoon … he has to get approval from the police department and then we have to go to legal but it shows you the intensity of our actions that we are reacting to this,” Mayor Robert Sabosik said. “The stop sign I think on Route 35 South, better known as Richmond [Avenue], I think that is what is causing some of the confusion and we had to get state approval to get rid of that stop sign.”

Several residents in attendance voiced their concerns and other comments on the preliminary plans and the issue on the roadway in general.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.