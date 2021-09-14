Coming soon to Brielle — pickleball!

BRIELLE — Get ready to play, Brielle! The borough’s first pickleball courts are coming to Brielle Park on Union Lane this fall.

The borough council at its meeting on Monday hired Halecon Inc. of Bridgewater, which specializes in tennis court and running track construction, to install the new courts at a cost of $134,250. The new courts are expected to be completed in November, borough Business Administrator Thomas F. Nolan said.

“We’re excited. I’ve been getting inquiries for two or three years,” recreation director John Devereux told The Coast Star.

The two new courts will be constructed behind Brielle Public Library, near the existing tennis courts, he said, and the park project will include drainage work to stop flooding and erosion that occurs in that area after heavy rains.

