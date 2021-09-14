Boys school on Van Zile ruled to temporarily close for inspection

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A Superior Court judge ruled at a hearing on Monday that the illegal private Orthodox Jewish boys school on Van Zile Road will be temporarily closed to allow the township to conduct a safety inspection of the property later this week, according to Mayor John Ducey.

Judge Craig Wellerson ruled that if the former Temple Beth Or property, that has been operating illegally for over a month, passes inspection, the school will then be able to reopen but must file an application for change-of-use to go before the township planning board by Oct. 15, Brick Township Business Administrator Joanne Bergin told Brick Shorebeat.

Although the township approached the hearing with the request that the property owned by Kehilos Yisroel be closed until the request is filed and processed through the planning board, Judge Wellerson ruled that as long as safety is inspected and resolved the school can open its doors without a permit temporarily, according to Brick Shorebeat.

The property will be closed and made available for inspection this Wednesday, with another court hearing scheduled for that afternoon at 3 p.m., Mayor Ducey stated in an email to The Ocean Star.

