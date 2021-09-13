Murphy: NJ will be ready with COVID booster megasites

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday that New Jersey will be ready with ramped-up vaccination megasites when the federal government resolves an ongoing debate over who should be first in line in a more general authorization for COVID-19 booster shots.



“We are prepared, whenever that authorization comes down,” the governor said in his Monday coronavirus briefing. “We are continuing to ramp up capacity.”

Filling in some of the details, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said the first megasites would be ready by Sept. 20, or sooner, and would be followed quickly by two additional megasites to provide coverage to all regions of the state.

The Washington Post on Monday quoted a newly published paper by an international scientists group which said most people who have already received either a full two-shot COVID vaccination regimen or a single-dose vaccine do not currently need a booster shot.

In New Jersey, 67,371 individuals with immune deficiency disorders have already received a third dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Murphy said Monday.

