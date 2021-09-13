Library to host ‘Welcome Back’ event



BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Friends at the Brick Library are sponsoring an event this Saturday to welcome back residents of all ages from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.

The event will feature a book sale, bake sale, animal balloons, and storytime for kids at noon. Five gift cards will be drawn and given out beginning at 10:30 a.m and happening each half hour. Rita’s ice cream will also be available until supplies run out, according to Marilyn Lago, Vice President of Brick Library.

“It’s called ‘welcome back’ because we want people to know we are open now, full speed ahead, everything you need,” she told The Ocean Star.

