Crash on Beaverson Boulevard injures motorcyclist

BRICK TOWNSHIP — According to the Brick Township Police Department, a motorcyclist traveling west on Beaverson Blvd. collided with a motor vehicle making a left at the intersection of Old Toms River Road at about 3:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

The motorcyclist, Lukas August, 26 of Brick suffered internal injuries after being ejected off his Harley Davidson Softail motorcycle. After EMS and BTPD Patrol Units arrived at the scene, Mr. August was transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The driver, Lucy Marie Cramer-Haplin, 70, of Lakewood was not injured during the accident after the motorcycle collided with the front wheel area of her 2018 GMC Terrain, according to Ptl. David Thergesen.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the crash, traffic on Beaverson Blvd. was reduced to one lane for two hours to allow the BTPD Traffic Safety Unit to investigate the incident. This investigation is ongoing according to Ptl. Thergensen.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Ptl. Dan Fogarty at 732-262-1141.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.