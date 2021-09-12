Children enjoy kite building and flying recreation event

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach recreation department hosted their first ever kite building and flying event on Saturday at the Fifth Avenue Gazebo.

The free event supplied children with a kite of their own to decorate. The Lehigh Valley Kite Flyers, a professional kite building and flying organization, assisted the children in assembling their kites and getting them up and flying.

The Lehigh Valley Kite Flyers brought and set up an array of colorful feather flags which were on display throughout the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The turnout was overwhelmingly wonderful,” said Ann Caruso, member of the boroughs recreation committee. “We want to make this an annual event. What a way to light up the sky on 9/11 with kites made by children, so that made us very happy for such a solemn day.”

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.