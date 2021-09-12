Brielle Day fair draws thousands in successful return

BRIELLE — Brielle Day, a longstanding and treasured community tradition returned to Brielle Park on Saturday under sunny skies.

Favorable weather conditions only added to the immense success of the 49th annual town wide event, which offered plentiful activities for all age groups to participate in.

Tom Condon, volunteer member of Brielle Fire Company No. 1 told The Coast Star, “We couldn’t ask for better weather or a better crowd, they came early they stayed. This day is really made possible by all the support that we have from the businesses, not only in Brielle, but in Manasquan. It’s just a great day, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

Attendees enjoyed carnival-style food and drinks, fire truck rides, live music, face painting, sand art candle making, water color painting lessons, a beer garden sponsored by the fire company and a craft show presented by The Woman’s Club of Brielle which featured over 150 vendors.

Brielle Day is always held on the first Saturday following Labor Day. Admission is free.

