An unveiled ‘never forgotten’ exhibit evokes memories of 9/11

BY SAMANTHA SKOLNICK

WALL TOWNSHIP — The New Jersey 9/11 Never Forgotten Tribute and Learning Center was unveiled Saturday at the InfoAge Science and History Museum and a crowd that included many firefighters turned out for the ribbon cutting and dedication.

The exhibit includes a special focus on New Jersey victims and first responders, a theme noted by Bishop John Schol of the United Methodist Church, who led the gathering in prayer.

“This is really a very sad day for us and for all people, and even around the world … to come together and remember,” he said. “… The museum that is now set up here for the people of New Jersey, to help people respond and to help people to recover, is such a gift.”

The exhibit, created by Bob Perricelli, Alex Credidio, Ken Zelinski, and Lou Ponstingel, uses dioramas and figurines to recreate the devastating events of Sept. 11, 2001. The setting is both emotional and respectful: Two rooms with walls adorned with first responder patches and photographs from the day of the attacks.

It is a labor of love that took more than two years to create and is now open for all to see.

“I know many people will come and see this and it will be an inspiration for all of us,” Bishop Schol said.

