Masks made optional on first day of school due to excessive heat

BRICK TOWNSHIP — On the first day back to school at Brick Township Public Schools masks were optional due to excessive heat conditions and a lack of air conditioning in most schools, according to the district.

In a notice posted on their website the district explained that masks will be optional through Sept. 10 after a review of forecasted weather conditions in the area.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order 251 states that exceptions for the mandate include eating or drinking, being outdoors, physical activity, medical issues, disabilities, and during periods of excessive heat, according to the notice.

“As per the governor’s mask mandate, Executive Order #251, school districts must require masks in school buildings for students and staff, thus reinstating the Brick Schools protocol from June 2021. The Executive Order stipulates that no municipality, county, or agency can enact any contrary policy or regulation which could conflict or impede this order,” the notice read.

“That being said, upon review of the anticipated weather for this time of year, and due to the vast majority of our school buildings lacking AC and increased heat within our buildings; masks are recommended but shall remain optional for the time period 9/8-9/10.”

