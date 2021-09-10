Manasquan hosts Red Bank in home opener

Manasquan will play its first home game of the season on Saturday when it hosts Red Bank Regional at 1 p.m. at Vic Kubu Warrior Field.

The Warriors are coming off a last-minute loss to Middletown South last Friday, while the Bucs lost to Asbury Park 30-19 to open the season. Manasquan will honor its senior class at the game.

The senior players were sophomores the last time the two teams met with Red Bank Regional earning a 21-7 win over the Warriors.

Wall heads to RBC for big test

The Crimson Knights football team will play at Red Bank Catholic on Friday, 7 p.m. at Count Basie Field.

It marks the second straight road game for Wall against a Shore Conference opponent ranked in the top five.

Wall is coming off a 35-0 loss to Rumson-Fair Haven on Sunday at Rutgers. The Bulldogs were ranked fourth in the Shore Conference coaches poll before the game.

Red Bank Catholic is now ranked number one by the Shore Conference coaches, following a 34-0 win over Timber Creek to open the season. Wall was ranked number one by the coaches going into the season, but fell to sixth in the latest coaches poll.