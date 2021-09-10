Man charged with murder of resident found in back of Mount Holly store

BRICK TOWNSHIP — An autopsy by a Burlington County medical examiner revealed that Sean Reynolds, 31, of Brick Township, whose body was found behind a Mount Holly convenience store on Tuesday, was stabbed multiple times. Today the Burlington County Prosecutor’s office announced an arrest has been made in connection to the crime.

The suspect Jimir Wynn, 29, of Mount Holly, is being charged with first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and fourth-degree certain persons not to possess weapons, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

The medical examiner, Dr. Ian Hood, conducted the autopsy the day Mr. Reynolds’ body was found behind Millerie’s Market & Deli at the corner of Rancocas Road and King Street in Mount Holly and determined he had been killed the night before on Monday, Sept. 6.

The suspect was with Mr. Reynolds earlier on the day he was killed outside of his home. The motive of the crime is still being investigated, Prosecutor Coffina said.

Mr. Wynn is locked up in Burlington County Jail waiting to stand before the Superior Court tomorrow, Sept. 11, according to the prosecutor’s office.

