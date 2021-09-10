After being hit by a drunk driver in Manasquan on East Main Street by the 4th Avenue Bridge on June 17, 2017, Mr. Kuper was faced with a long seven-month recovery. While enduring, Mr. Kuper was inspired to bring his exercise science knowledge to the Manasquan community.

“The accident really made me realize that this is something that has changed me for the rest of my life. I see how my body now responds, changes and benefits from exercise over time,” Mr. Kuper said.

At Columbia University, Mr. Kuper was the exercise physiologist at the university’s EXerT Clinic.