Mustangs volleyball make history with Southern win

BRICK — It was a “magical” ending to a historic match, according to Brick Memorial girls volleyball head coach Tom Trembulak, with his team challenging the Southern Regional Rams in a 2-1 home win on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The season opener marked the program’s first ever victory over Southern, with the Mustangs only able to snag a few sets in the last handful of meetings.

The small rotation of Mustangs charged back from a close first-set, overtime loss, 25-27, and took the final two sets, 25-18 and 25-20 for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We went with a small lineup [tonight] and people delivered,” Trembulak said. “Many teams after losing the first set find it difficult to come out in the second set … Playing top-notch talent, they’re not going to give you too many chances but when the girls starting seeing those chances at the end of the fist set they came together.”

For years, his Mustangs have fell to the Rams, but with many players flying under the Shore Conference radar and only returning two starters, Trembulak knew 2021 was the year.

Staring victory in the face, the Mustangs relied on the entire team to end the match just as Southern attempted to start a run.

Kate Stoughton finished with 16 kills in the win, 10 digs, eight service points and five aces. But it was the entire team that helped the Stangs over the Southern hurdle.

Madison Partenfelder finished with 30 assists, while Emily Long added seven service points, six kills, three blocks and three aces, while Ashlee Taylor added five service points and four digs and Molly Webber’s eight digs, eight service points and four kills. Ella Moore also contributed with seven digs, five kills and five service points, while Abigail Szuba had a team-high four blocks.

“I honestly knew we had it in us. I knew we had the potential and I knew that we just showcased what we were capable of,” Stoughton said.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.