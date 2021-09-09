Bernice Lucille Strock

On Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m., we invite you to join us in the Celebration of the Life of Bernice ‘B’ Strock. The service will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Belmar, 600 Ninth Avenue, Belmar, NJ.

‘B’, 91, of Belmar, peacefully entered the Gates of Heaven on October 1, 2020. She