Bernice Lucille Strock

On Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m., we invite you to join us in the Celebration of the Life of Bernice ‘B’ Strock. The service will take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Belmar, 600 Ninth Avenue, Belmar, NJ.
‘B’, 91, of Belmar, peacefully entered the Gates of Heaven on October 1, 2020. She
This article is available to subscribers only. To access the complete content, please log in or subscribe.
A subscription to one of Star News Group's weekly newspapers provides in-depth local coverage of the communities you care about in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties.
Subscribe now —>
Not yet ready to subscribe?
No problem! Just register for our 14-day free trial, and enjoy digital access to exclusive local content, weekly e-Editions, extensive archives, and much, much more—with no credit card required!
Register now —>