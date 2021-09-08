New memorial to be dedicated on 20th anniversary of 9/11

SPRING LAKE — A new 9/11 memorial will be unveiled this year on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in honor of all those who died.

The memorial, designed by Hal Hall of H.T. Hall Monuments, will feature two granite towers resembling the twin towers, with a donated steel beam in the center and a plaque dedicated to all the victims of the attacks.

A ceremony will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. on the oceanfront next to the existing memorial at Remsen, Pitney and Ocean avenues. The ceremony will include bagpipers and Karen Phillips singing the national anthem. Tim Mahoney, organizer of the Sept. 11 Memorial Run, and other participants will run from Belmar to Spring Lake to read the names of the 147 Monmouth County residents who perished in the attacks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.