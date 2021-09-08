Grant application for Curtis Park draws criticism from residents

MANASQUAN — The borough submitted an application for the 2021 Monmouth County Municipal Open Space Grant program on Tuesday night for improvements to Curtis Park. A presentation, required as part of the grant application process, was met with concern from several residents who live near the park.

Joe Raftery, borough engineer with Colliers Engineering, said the scope of the project is similar to that of last year’s presentation but includes some changes.

“We’re looking to upgrade and construct new playground facilities within Curtis Park, including associated improvements and restoration to the following: playground equipment for ages 5 to 12, including set pieces that would be ADA compliant and barrier free,” Mr. Raftery said, which would be placed on a rubberized surface.

Also included was ADA walkway and parking improvements; upgraded picnic tables and benches; a canopy for shade; and bicycle stations and water fountains that could be used as pet fountains and water filling stations.

“We are also looking to improve safety at this site by the incorporation of four-foot high fencing with appropriate child safe locks and gates,” Mr. Raftery said. He added that the project may include the relocation of monuments and brick pavers as needed.

