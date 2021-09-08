Borough study looks at causes for recent vehicle collisions

LAKE COMO — At the borough council’s Sept. 7 virtual meeting, Mayor Kevin Higgins announced that he has received the findings of a study Consulting and Municipal Engineers [CME] Associates conducted over the summer regarding an number of motor vehicle collisions.

The study took place on Aug. 16, and evaluated Newman Street, North Boulevard, 18th Avenue, 17th Avenue and 16th Avenue.

Mayor Higgins said he was not particularly surprised by the findings of the study. “From what I’ve read, it looks like that most of the streets that they’ve [CME Associates] inspected… are way too small to have two-way traffic and parking on both sides of the streets,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the study, narrower streets like 18th Avenue, which is only 29 feet wide, do not comply with two-way traffic regulations. Also, 17th Avenue and Newman Street are candidates for speed humps, since they have speed limits 30 mph or under, and fewer than 3,000 cars that travel on them per day.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.